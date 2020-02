On Monday afternoon (10th February), two cars collided on Csapó street. The vehicles also crashed into a parking car.

Police and local firefighters arrived on the scene soon after the accident and they checked the site. Three people had to be taken to hospital.

Police stated that the woman – who caused the accident – was not driving her BMW according to the weather conditions. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Source: www.debreceninap.hu