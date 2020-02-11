Valentine’s Day Walk at the Zoo

If you are an animal and zoo lover, this Saturday, February 15, will be just the occasion for you as our Valentine’s Day Walk will feature various feeding shows and keeper talks, this time around with a focus on wild love stories.

Come see our Nile hippo couple, Linda and Szigfrid, at 11:00 to learn all about their 30+ years of marriage; delve into the family matters of our Amur tigers at 13:00; discover the chicks of our Java sparrows in our Palm House at 14:00; and witness the success of our reticulated giraffe conservation efforts at 14:30.

For those of you who are planning to treat their significant other to something truly special that also serves a good cause, we have a number of great options such as Annual Zoo Passes or the chance to symbolically adopt any one of our 800 animals. Moreover, couples will receive a 50 percent discount off of their Zoo Passes during our event on February 15.

Further info and full program at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/485901035407724/

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park