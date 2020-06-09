2 Patients Die, 4,014 Registered Cases

Two elderly patients have died in the past 24 hours, both with an underlying illness, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 548, while registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary have increased by 6 to 4,014, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

Fully 2,284 hospitalised patients have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 1,182. Forty-one percent of active cases, 60% of fatalities and 48% of full recoveries have taken place in Budapest, the site said. Fully 385 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, 21 of whom are on ventilators. Altogether 9,665 are in official home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 210,749. Budapest (1,906 people) has the highest number of infections, followed by Pest County (584), Fejér County (374) and Komárom-Esztergom (283). Békés County (11) has the lowest number.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay