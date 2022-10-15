Cloudy Weather is Expected on Saturday

On the morning of Saturday, October 15th, the visibility will improve quickly, and the stratus clouds will gradually break, kiderul.hu reports in its forecast.

In Transdanubia, cloudy weather is expected throughout the day, further east you can expect filtered sunshine at first, and then cloudy weather in the late afternoon. The cloud cover starts to move from the west in the evening. There is a greater chance of minor rain in the northwestern and northern regions. The south, southeast wind is accompanied by strong gusts over a large area. The highest daytime temperature will mainly be between 15 and 20 Celsius, we can expect higher values ​​moving towards the southeast and east. By late evening, the air will cool down to between 10 and 15 Celsius.

