12-Year-Old Child Dies After He Was Sent Home From the Hospital in Kisvárda

An investigation was launched at the Szent Damján Greek Catholic Hospital in Kisvárda after the death of a 12-year-old boy who, according to the family, was sent home without a proper examination, Bors reports.

The boy from Dombrád was taken home from the hospital, according to his aunt, he woke up the next morning, collapsed and died. According to the report, the boy fell ill last week, had a fever, was not eating or drinking, and was getting worse, so his family took him to the family doctor. The doctor sent him to the hospital in Kisvárda, where, according to the family, they said without any proper examination: the child is not seriously ill, he has weight to lose, but he should drink a lot. Although the boy died at home and the cause of death is still unclear, the family blames the hospital for what happened. An internal investigation is underway regarding the events at the hospital.

telex.hu

