Talkative rooms, decades-old stories at the University of Debrecen

Attila Harangi and Viktor Löki’s book exploring old buildings in Debrecen and the personal stories of the people who lived in them were presented in the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen under the title In the footsteps of Cívisházak and their inhabitants. It was said at the event: DEENK’s goal is to support the research of this kind that also uses the tools of community science (citizen science).

The event was also a podium discussion, where Edina Márkus, the deputy director of the Institute of Education and Cultural Sciences of the University of Debrecen, drew attention to the research results filling the gaps described in the volume. As he put it: these can encourage the university to form a research group and involve researchers and students from various scientific fields to get involved in the next work of this kind, thereby contributing to the preservation of the built heritage.

