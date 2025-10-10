University of Debrecen among the top 1,000 universities worldwide in THE 2026 rankings

The University of Debrecen remains among the world’s top 1,000 higher education institutions in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. Out of 28,000 universities worldwide, nearly 2,200 institutions from 115 countries made it onto the global ranking, which was published on Thursday.

The renowned British ranking organization, Times Higher Education, placed the University of Debrecen in the 801–1000 category based on its teaching, research, international reputation, industrial income, and patents. The university achieved its best performance in the teaching category, ranking 287th in this area. The University also improved its results in the most significant indicator: research quality.

The THE World University Rankings assess universities across five key areas: Teaching (29.5%), evaluating the learning environment; Research (29%), based on volume, income, and reputation; Research Quality (30%), including citations, research strength, excellence, and influence; International Outlook (7.5%), considering staff, students, and research; and Industry Income (4%), including revenue and patents.

At the top of the 2026 list is the University of Oxford (UK), followed by the University of Debrecen’s strategic partner, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Princeton University and the University of Cambridge occupy third place.

Among Hungarian institutions, several others also appear on the list, including Semmelweis University, Óbuda University, Eötvös Loránd University, University of Pécs, and University of Szeged.

The full ranking is available on the THE website.

(unideb.hu)