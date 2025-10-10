Ten Hungarian restaurants receive Michelin stars this year

Ten Hungarian restaurants were awarded Michelin stars at the Michelin Guide’s ceremony in Budapest on Thursday evening.

The Platán restaurant in Tata and Stand in Budapest successfully retained their two-star ratings, while eight additional establishments received one Michelin star this year.

Anikó Túri, Secretary of State for Public Administration at the Ministry of National Economy, emphasized at the award ceremony that Hungary’s tourism has reached a historic peak: last year, the country welcomed more visitors than ever before, and domestic tourism growth exceeded the EU average threefold.

“The momentum continues this year: the number of guest nights and revenue from accommodation and hospitality continues to rise month by month, proving that tourism is one of the most important drivers of the economy. Our international and domestic visitors today are not just seeking sights but authentic experiences: a dinner they will remember for a lifetime, a flavorful bite that embodies the treasures of Hungarian land, the work of Hungarian professionals, and their creativity. The Michelin Guide awards provide these experiences with international credibility,” said the Secretary of State.

Olivér Csendes, Director of Visit Hungary, noted that gastronomy is now much more than a culinary experience—it is a shared, international language that connects people and cultures. More and more travelers set out specifically to taste a country’s true character: nearly 20% of travelers choose destinations for gastronomic experiences, and more than half of premium travelers book their chosen restaurants in advance.

“Discovering local flavors and ingredients is now one of the strongest motivators for travel, and Hungary is particularly strong in this regard,” he added.

According to Csendes, these achievements are backed by hard work, dedication, and creativity. The evaluations consider the quality of ingredients, technical skill, the chef’s personality reflected in the dishes, and the harmony of flavors.

This year, the restaurants awarded one Michelin star are: 42 (Esztergom), BABEL (Budapest), Borkonyha Winekitchen (Budapest), Costes (Budapest), Essencia (Budapest), Pajta (Őriszentpéter), Rumour (Budapest), and Salt (Budapest).

The Michelin Green Star for sustainability was awarded to Pajta (Őriszentpéter), while the Restaurant of the Year title went to Padi by Máté Gerák in Rátka, which also made it onto the Selected Restaurants list.

The award for best service went to UMO Budapest, the Best Young Chef award was given to Dávid Pallag (Rutin, Budaörs), and Varga Norbert (Stand, Budapest) was named Best Sommelier.

The Bib Gourmand award for outstanding value went to Cabrio (Budapest) and 94’ Konyha & Bar (Budapest).

So far in Hungary, there are two two-Michelin-star restaurants, eight one-star restaurants, six Green Star recipients, thirteen Bib Gourmand winners, and 55 Michelin-recommended restaurants, the ceremony concluded.

(MTI)

Main picture: illustration.