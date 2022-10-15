The Debrecen Anesthesiological Days are 20 years old

The participants of the Debrecen Anesthesiological Days can learn about the novelties of anesthesiology and intensive therapy, the most modern methods. In addition to lectures, the 20th edition of the professional program will also include practical courses, including those related to the diagnosis of brain death and resuscitation. More than 400 professionals will participate in the three-day event.

The Debrecen Anesthesia Days (DAN) were organized for the first time in 2003. What was initially a regional congress and further training forum has now become a national one.

At this year’s conference, the novelties of anesthesiology and intensive therapy, including the most modern monitoring, anesthesia and ventilation methods used in critically ill patients, the latest drugs, neuroanesthesia, and current events in obstetrics and gynecology anesthesiology will also be discussed. The experts will also discuss the experiences of caring for patients with COVID.

In addition to the lectures, practical courses are also held during the three-day event. Among other things, professionals can participate in training programs related to difficult airways, brain death, resuscitation, the practical application of kidney replacement treatments, and ultrasound.

More than 400 professionals registered for the 20th Debrecen Anesthesiology Days. Christoph Czarnetzki, professor of anesthesiology at the University of Lugano, will also give a lecture at this year’s event.

