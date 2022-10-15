New opportunities in open science

The presentation of the results of the European Open Scientific Cooperation (EOESC) was the primary goal of the professional conference organized by the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen in Budapest. At the conference, the participants also shared research experiences related to EOSC services.

The central element of the professional event held at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics was the NI4OS-Europe (National Initiatives for Open Science in Europe) EU project, which conducts surveys in connection with research practices and international scientific collaborations. At the conference, domestic and foreign researchers could exchange experiences about the resources they could access through the program to support their scientific activities.

In the scientific section of the conference, the participants were able to learn about innovative research in various scientific fields, as well as obtain detailed information about the data management support options of the NI4OS-Europe project based on the principles of findability, accessibility, interoperability between systems and reusability. In addition, they also presented how the researchers were able to use the infrastructural developments in their scientific work during the tender.

