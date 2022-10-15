Commemoration at the statue of Kunó Klebelsberg

On the anniversary of the death of Count Kunó Klebelsberg, the University of Debrecen commemorated the former Minister of Religion and Public Education by laying a wreath at the statue in front of the Main Building. At the ceremony on Tuesday, in addition to the institution and the armed forces, representatives of local and national organizations laid the flowers of remembrance.

After the wreath-laying, the commemoration ended with the Speech performed by the 5th Bocskai István Lövészdandár Helly Guard Band of the Hungarian Defense Forces at the statue of former Minister of Religion and Public Education Kunó Klebelsberg in the square in front of the University of Debrecen.

