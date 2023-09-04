IEAS Film Club: This is Going to Hurt

IEAS Film Club is back! The next screening will be the first episode of the British series titled This is going to hurt (created by Adam Kay, 2022).

Date: Tuesday (September 5th) 6 pm, Studio 111, Main Building

Short description:

Set on Labour Ward with all its hilarity and heart-lifting highs but also its gut-wrenching lows, the show delivers a brutally honest depiction of life as a junior doctor on the wards, and the toll the job can take back home.

After the film, organizers will host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join the club for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

The language of the event is English.