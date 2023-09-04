Dry, sunny and warm weather is expected this week

Clear, dry, sunny weather is expected in the first week of September, according to the medium-term national forecast of the National Meteorological Service.



On Monday, sunny weather is expected with few cumulus clouds and no precipitation. The north and northeast wind will strengthen in a large area. The highest daytime temperature is usually around 23-24 degrees Celsius.

Clear weather is expected on Tuesday, and although a few cumulus clouds will form during the day, there will be no precipitation. To the east of the Danube, the northeast wind occasionally picks up. The lowest night temperature is usually between 10 and 17 degrees, which is likely below 10 degrees in cold-sensitive and windless places. The peak value is between 23 and 28 degrees.

On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the weather will be apparent, sunny, without precipitation, and the air movement will remain moderate.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature is expected to be between 7 and 17, and the maximum is between 25 and 30 degrees. On Thursday, the air will warm up from 10 to 18 degrees in the morning to between 25 and 30 degrees. On Friday, the minimums will be between 11 and 18 degrees, and the maximums will be between 25 and 30 degrees.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature is expected to be between 12 and 19 degrees, and the maximum between 24 and 31 degrees, and the values will be similar on Sunday, with the maximum between 13 and 20 degrees in the morning and between 24 and 31 degrees in the afternoon.

(MTI)