Vaccination Days Held in Sáránd

Tóháti Zsuzsa

On January 21st and 22nd, vaccinations can be requested in Sáránd without prior appointment, the municipality of the village has announced.

 

Vaccination will be available at the Health Center on these days without a pre-appointment.


January 21st, 2022 (Friday) 14: 00-18: 00
They will be available from 10:00 to 18:00 on January 22nd (Saturday).


If someone is obstructed in their movement but would like to be vaccinated, the municipality will help transport you to the surgery and then home, so please call 06-30-2462475.

