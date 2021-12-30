New Vehicles and Smart Stops Attract Passengers in Debrecen

34 buses will be replaced in January, and electric buses will arrive in the spring.

DKV Zrt. has made significant announcements this year. Electric buses may arrive in Debrecen soon, and the entire vehicle fleet is also planned to be replaced.

Passenger numbers have already increased to some extent, it is hoped that in the future it will be possible to fully lure the population back into public transport.

Smart stops have also been installed in Debrecen recently. They would like to install such devices in several places in the city. These are similar to vending machines, but passengers can only pay with a credit card, and they also provide real-time traffic information, but they will try to expand the machines’ functions.

Electric buses may arrive in Debrecen in the spring, around May, at which time DKV can also start training drivers. These 12 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro solo buses can cover 315 kilometers on a single charge.

