A record amount of snow fell in December in the Sierra Nevada, California

After months of extreme drought that has caused water shortages and forest fires, snow has fallen in the Sierra Nevada, which is enough to break decades of records, CNN writes.

As of Tuesday, more than 202 inches of snow have fallen this month at the University of California’s Bonneley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory in Donner Pass, east of Sacramento.

It is likely that enough snow will fall in the next three days to break the 1970 record.

8″ (~20cm) of #snow over the last 24 hours at our 8am measurement. That brings our December total to 210″ (~533cm) and our season total to 264″ (~671cm). We are now at 258% of our avg snowpack through this date and we have received 70% of our avg annual snowfall.#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/5jsydTGJ1Y — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 29, 2021

“Overall, climate change trends in the region are appalling in terms of snowfall.”

– said a scientist at the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, adding:

“So when we have months like this, I’m very excited about them.”

Photo: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab