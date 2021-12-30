A record amount of snow fell in December in the Sierra Nevada, California

Global
Bácsi Éva

After months of extreme drought that has caused water shortages and forest fires, snow has fallen in the Sierra Nevada, which is enough to break decades of records, CNN writes.

As of Tuesday, more than 202 inches of snow have fallen this month at the University of California’s Bonneley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory in Donner Pass, east of Sacramento.

It is likely that enough snow will fall in the next three days to break the 1970 record.

“Overall, climate change trends in the region are appalling in terms of snowfall.”

– said a scientist at the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, adding:

“So when we have months like this, I’m very excited about them.”

Photo: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab

