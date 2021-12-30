The Hortobágy Wildlife Park was closed due to icing

In the winter cold, the roads in the national park zoo froze.
The last few days have been rainy, at first it rained several times, then in the cold it rained on the roads and sidewalks, so we regret to inform the visitors that due to the slippery nature of the zoo’s internal road network, our facility does not accept guests indefinitely! We will also notify you of the change on hnp.hu!
– said the Hortobágy National Park.
A record amount of snow fell in December in the Sierra Nevada, California
debreceninap.hu