Hungarian, Uzbek Agriculture Ministers Meet in Budapest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian Agriculture Minister István Nagy met his Uzbek counterpart Jamshid Khodjaev in Budapest . The sides were joined by Balázs Győrffy, the chairman of the National Agriculture Chamber (NAK), the agriculture ministry said.

Nagy said at the meeting that Hungary is ready to step up cooperation with Uzbekistan in agriculture, especially in the areas of cattle and poultry farming. He added that partnerships could be established involving seeds and aquaculture. Hungary can play a key role in supporting Uzbekistan’s efforts to become self-sufficient in livestock farming, he said. Hungarian companies could benefit from involvement in the processing of Uzbek raw materials, he added. Nagy and Khodjaev signed a memorandum of understanding that will create more opportunities for Hungarian food companies and farmers.

 

hungarymatters.hu

