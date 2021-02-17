Slovenia Confirms Participation at Hunting, Nature Expo

Slovenia has confirmed it will participate in the international hunting and nature expo to be hosted by Budapest between Sept. 25 and Oct. 14, the state secretary in charge of international communications and relations said on.

Zoltán Kovács held talks in Ljubljana with Slovenia’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food, Joze Podgrosek. Slovenian organisations involved in forestry, hunting and the food industry will participate in the expo, and the minister will attend its opening event, Kovács told MTI by phone.

Slovenia will take over the rotating European Union presidency from July this year, and sustainability will be a top priority, he said. By the end of 2020, some 50 countries had expressed their interest in participating in the expo dubbed One with Nature – World of Hunting and Nature Exhibition, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay