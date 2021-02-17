EP’s European Citizens’ Prize Goes to Charity Organization, Dominican Sister

The European Parliament has recognised Hungary’s Oltalom Charity Association and Dominican sister Laura Baritz with its European Citizens’ Prize for 2021.

Baritz was founder of the postgraduate course Christian social principles in the economy at the Sapientia College of Theology of Religious Orders. She teaches economics at Budapest’s Corvinus University and presents a programme on Christian station Mária Rádió. She was nominated for the prize by György Hölvenyi, MEP of Hungary’s co-ruling Christian Democrats.

Oltalom, headed by pastor Gábor Iványi, has provided material and spiritual assistance to vulnerable children, the homeless, the sick and lonely since 1989. The association was nominated by Csaba Molnár, MEP of the leftist Democratic Coalition. Since 2008, the EP has been awarding the prize to individuals and organisations that have contributed to promoting mutual understanding and tighter integration among EU citizens and member states, or have developed programmes that reflect the bloc’s values.

