Finance Minister Discusses Recovery With Banking Sector Leaders

Finance Minister Mihály Varga met banking sector leaders to discuss tools lenders can use to support Hungary’s economic recovery.

In a post on his Facebook page, Varga said he met Hungarian Banking Association chairman Radovan Jelasity, deputy chairman András Becsei and chief secretary Levente Kovács. “We discussed what tools financial institutions can use to support the jump-start of the Hungarian economy,” Varga said.

He acknowledged banks’ cooperation involving a blanket moratorium on loan repayments during the coronavirus crisis, their 55 billion forint (EUR 153m) extraordinary contribution to Hungary’s pandemic war chest, and their active corporate lending. “The coronavirus pandemic has proved that Hungarian financial institutions can be counted on in difficult times, too,” Varga said.

