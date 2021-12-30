Police Question People Suspected of Immunity Certificate Abuses

Police have questioned 130 people, including health-care employees, in connection with suspected abuses of immunity certificates.

The abuses involve bribery and forgery. Health-care staff handling vaccinations and testing are susceptible to corruption pressure, and anyone issuing an immunity certificate to an unvaccinated person who is then found to be infected by Covid-19 will be open to charges of negligence, Piroska Váradi, an official of the National Defence Service, told an online press briefing on Wednesday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay