Three Brothers Beat Up a Man in Hajdúböszörmény

The police received a report at dawn on 18th July, 2023 that a man had been beaten up by several people in a park in Hajdúböszörmény, and then his phone and money were taken.

Local police immediately started searching for the perpetrators. Suspicions were quickly diverted to three brothers who knew the victim and had been drinking with him during the night.

Within a couple of hours, the district officers together with the police, found the brothers and brought them to the police station. During their interrogation with the suspects, all the three of them confessed. The investigators took the 32, 24 and 18-year-old brothers into criminal custody and proposed a motion for their arrest.

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Station opened an investigation against them on suspicion of committing the crime of robbery and the misdemeanour of light assault.

