A serious punishment can await the pair of robbers from Debrecen

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of robbery and other crimes against the defendants who robbed their acquaintance while they were drinking together.

According to the indictment, the 24-year-old woman met the drunk victim on the evening of December 4, 2022, in downtown Debrecen. At 10 p.m., they went over to a 24-hour convenience store, where they drank together. Meanwhile, the woman noticed that the man had a lot of money and decided to steal it. She phoned her partner, who soon joined the company, and then they went to a downtown playground, where they continued to drink.

In the meantime, the woman tried to take the money from the victim’s jacket, but the man noticed and spoke to her, then tried to pull her clothes back. The woman did not allow this and she and her partner attacked the victim, the man first punched him in the face, then pushed him to the ground together, where he was punched and kicked. The defendants obtained the victim’s coat and with it more than HUF 900,000 in cash, an approx. A mobile phone worth HUF 100,000, personal documents, a bank card and a wristwatch worth HUF 30,000.

As a result of the abuse of the defendants, the victim suffered bruised injuries on his hands that healed within eight days.

The damage of more than one million forints was fully repaid because the Debrecen police seized and returned his stolen valuables in a short time.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man who is under arrest, a violent repeat offender, and the woman, who is currently serving a legally binding prison sentence, with the crime of robbery committed as an accomplice, as well as the misdemeanor of abusing a public document and a means of payment in lieu of cash. In his indictment, he proposed that the District Court of Debrecen sentence the man to prison and his partner to prison and ban both of them from practicing public affairs. According to the moderate motion contained in the indictment, if the defendants admit to the crimes and waive their right to a trial, the district court will sentence the man to 12 years in prison, the woman to 7 years, and the additional penalty of disqualification from public affairs to 10 and 7 years, respectively determine.

District Prosecution Office of Debrecen