A man stabbed several state wards in a children’s home in Poland, one girl died

A young man stabbed several state wards in the Warta children’s home in Lódzi Voivodeship, Poland, a 16-year-old girl died and ten others were injured, Vojvodina police announced on Wednesday.

The attack took place on Tuesday night, and the police detained a 19-year-old local man in his own apartment an hour after the incident. The suspect was sober, a blood sample was taken from him to find out if he was under the influence of drugs.

Aneta Sobieraj, the spokesperson of the police department of the Lódz Voivodeship, told the PAP news agency early on Wednesday that the 16-year-old girl died on the spot as a result of the stabbing. The perpetrator attacked a total of 10 young people, five of them were hospitalized, but they are not in a life-threatening condition. Four state dependents received medical care at the children’s home.

At the time of the attack, 13 people were in the institution, including a teacher.

Minister of Family and Social Affairs Marlena Malag announced on Twitter: she contacted the Vojvodina leadership, and representatives of the ministry went to the scene of the crime. They also provide psychological support to the children and staff of the Warta Children’s Home.

Speaking to the commercial television Polsat News, Mariusz Ciarka, the spokesperson of the national police headquarters, said that the culprit’s motive could have been a disappointment in love.

MTI: Lucie Szymanowska