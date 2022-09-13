Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 September 2022

In the week ending 9 September 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.3 billion to EUR 346.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 323.6 billion to EUR 1,132.9 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 93.4 billion to EUR 6,374.7 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 9 September 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.0 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 3.4 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 0.1 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 301.1 billion +EUR 1.3 billion -EUR 1.8 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 24.1 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.0 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,591.8 billion +EUR 7.7 billion -EUR 8.1 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.8 billion +EUR 0.5 billion -EUR 0.1 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,690.0 billion +EUR 5.6 billion -EUR 6.3 billion

Revisions to some items in the statement published on 6 September 2022

On account of revisions to some liabilities, it has been necessary to update the consolidated weekly financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 September 2022 (published on 6 September 2022). The following table provides an overview of the items affected.

Liability item Revised amount Published amount 3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro EUR 52,103 million EUR 51,543 million 5.2 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro – Other liabilities EUR 187,374 million EUR 187,934 million

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

ecb.europa.eu