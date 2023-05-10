Traffic restrictions in connection with the spring fair

On May 13-14, 2023, the Debrecen Spring National Flea Market (spring fair) will be held, therefore, many traffic restrictions should be expected.

Due to the National Spring Flea Market in Debrecen, there will be traffic restrictions as follows:

1. On May 11, 2023 (Thursday) from 6 p.m. to May 15, 2023 at 5 a.m.:

• Parking (waiting) of all vehicles is prohibited on both sides up to the Doberdó utca – Kartács utca – Dóczy József utca – Egyeteme boulevard roundabout,

• The parking lots on University Avenue can be used as parking spaces even during traffic restrictions.

2. From 5:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023 (Friday), until midnight on May 14, 2023 (Sunday), the following will be closed to road traffic:

• Böszörményi utca from Doberdó utca to Füredi utca,

3. From 5:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023 (Friday), until 5:00 a.m. on May 15, 2023 (Monday), the following will be closed to road traffic:

• Békessy Béla Street from Böszörményi Street to Görgey Street,

• Bolyai Street from Böszörményi Street to Jerikó Street,

• Akadémia utca, from Böszörményi út to Kertváros utca,

• the traffic and waiting of all vehicles in the parking lot behind the ALDI store is prohibited.

• Bicycle traffic will be prohibited on the section of the bicycle path next to Böszörményi utca between Békessy Béla utca and Menyhárt József tér.

From the above road sections, the traffic will be diverted to Böszörményi út – Doberdó utca – Kartács utca – Dóczy József utca – Egyetem súgárút – Füredi út – Böszörményi út and back.

Traffic diversion also affects public transport.

During the above period, vehicles illegally parked on the closed road section will be towed away at the owner’s expense!

Debrecen City Hall