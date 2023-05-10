Temporary traffic restrictions come into effect in Debrecen, on Móricz Zsigmond út

On Móricz Zsigmond út in Debrecen, renovation works will begin on the road section between the Auguszta pharmacy and the parking lot on Móricz Zsigmond út, which, starting on May 10, 2023, is expected to last for six weeks, depending on the weather conditions.

During the works, traffic will be continuously ensured on the affected road section – you can drive in one lane with traffic control by a signalman.

Both bus stops will be closed on the section of the road affected by the pavement renewal – new temporary stops will be created next to the entrance to Augusta instead.

The municipality of Debrecen asks motorists to drive safely, not out of habit, but in accordance with the posted temporary road signs.

Debrecen City Hall