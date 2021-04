According to the currently available data, a man was driving in his car on Körossakál, Kossuth Street on April 14, 2021, at around 6:30 p.m. The driver, under hitherto unclear circumstances, drifted off the road and crashed into the wall of a house. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the car accident, according to the primary medical opinion. The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the accident.

police.hu