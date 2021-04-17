Man arrested for carrying an overweight cargo

At the Ártánd Road Border Crossing, a Romanian man applied to leave with the vehicle combination he was driving on April 14, 2021, at around 11 a.m. Biharkeresztes police certified the driver and found that the cargo transported on the tractor resulted in overweight of 837 kilograms. Officers imposed an administrative fine of HUF 200,000 on the driver of the vehicle.

Vehicles exceeding the maximum permissible gross vehicle weight can become accident-prone and more difficult to drive due to the possibility of structural damage, which is why the police ask drivers to always follow the traffic rules to prevent accidents!

police.hu