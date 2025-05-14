Serial burglar caught in Hajdú-Bihar County

Police officers in Biharkeresztes have apprehended a young man from Berekböszörmény who broke into several properties and stole everything that wasn’t nailed down.

Within a short period, multiple reports were filed with the Biharkeresztes Police Station, stating that someone had snuck into properties in Berekböszörmény and stolen anything of value. Investigators immediately began their work, conducted on-site inspections, gathered information, and questioned witnesses. They quickly identified a 25-year-old local resident as a suspect. He was apprehended on May 6 and questioned, during which he confessed to the crimes.

A search was conducted at his home, where part of the stolen goods was found and seized. The 25-year-old thief was taken into criminal custody, and police initiated a request for his arrest, which was ordered by the court on May 8. He will have to answer for the crime of theft.

(Debreceni Nap)