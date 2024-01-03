A courier embezzled cash-on-delivery package fee from a company based in Debrecen

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges of embezzlement against a man who failed to pay his employer more than HUF 800,000 (approx. 2134.33 EUR).

According to the indictment, the perpetrator had worked for a company based in Debrecen since March 2023, where he carried out the local delivery of packages for a national courier service. During the delivery of the goods, the man owed an account to his employer, because the company must forward the cash transferred to the national courier service as consideration for the COD shipments.

In June 2023, the employer of the defendant was informed by the commissioning company that they had not received the fee for two packages, so they requested that they be paid their consideration in addition to the proper handling of the shipments. The manager of the local company checked the delivered packages and found that the offender had delivered them, but had not recorded their value in their computer system.

Later, in July 2023, in connection with the delivery of another shipment, it was also revealed that the man kept the cash on delivery fee when delivering a valuable package, and to hide his actions, he stuck the label of the original shipment on another package intended for dispatch.

By stealing the price of the three packages, the defendant caused a total of more than HUF 800,000 in damage, of which HUF 126,000 was recovered by deducting it from his salary, but during the investigation, the victim’s representative requested compensation for the remaining damages.

During the investigation of the Debrecen Police Department, the man admitted to committing the crime.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the accused at the District Court in Debrecen for the crime of embezzlement. In his indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, he suggested that the district court put the man on probation as a measure and oblige him to pay the victim’s outstanding damages.

(Debrecen Court)