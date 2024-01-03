Change in weather – the mild weather won’t last long

We can expect a radical change in our weather over the weekend or at the beginning of next week.

According to Timeline, on Sunday afternoon, the arctic cold will hit us from the north-northwest, and by daybreak on Monday, the entire Carpathian basin will be filled with freezing air.

On Sunday, the wind will intensify into a storm, in the northern part of Transdanubia and the northeastern counties, there will be gusts of up to 70-80 km/h in the afternoon and evening.

By the weekend, a marked Mediterranean cyclone may develop, which will initially be located in the flow system on the front side, and this is when the cold will begin to flow in.

According to the current calculations, the change in state of mass may occur on Sunday afternoon in Transdanubia, in the evening and night hours in the central areas, while in the eastern part of the country on Monday morning, it is expected to snow again from then on.

So by Monday, it will be freezing everywhere, at night the temperature can even be -5, -8 degrees, and by dawn on Tuesday we can go below -10 degrees.

(Debreceni Nap)