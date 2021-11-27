Advent Trams Run in Debrecen From Sunday

DKV Zrt. is going to launch the Advent trams in Debrecen again this year.

On November 28th, 2021, from the first Sunday of Advent, until Epiphany, trams 502 and CAF trams 528 run in festive decorations. On the trams, the decorative lighting shines together with the city lights in Kossuth Square.

Timetable for light trams on line 1:

Teaching period, working days:

4:40, 5:00, 5:30, 5:50, 6:18, 6:34, 7:04, 7:20, 7:52, 8:08, 8:40, 8:58, 9:32, 9:48, 10:22, 10:38, 11:12, 11:28, 12:02, 12:20, 12:50, 13:08, 13:38, 13:56, 14:26, 14:44, 15:16, 15:34, 16:08, 16:24, 16:58, 17:14, 17:48, 18:00, 18:32, 18:50, 19:20, 19:40, 20:10, 20:30, 21:00, 21:20, 21:50, 22:18, 23:00

School break on working days:

5:00, 5:20, 5:50, 6:08, 6:40, 6:56, 7:28, 7:44, 8:16, 8:32, 9:04, 9:20, 9:52, 10:08, 10:40, 10:56, 11:28, 11:44, 12:16, 12:32, 13:04, 13:20, 13:52, 14:08, 14:40, 14:56, 15:28, 15:44, 16:16, 16:32, 17:04, 17:20, 17:52, 18:08, 18:40, 19:00, 19:40, 20:00, 20:40, 21:00, 21:30, 21:50, 22:18, 22:46

On holidays:

4:40, 5:28, 6:12, 7:04, 7:20, 7:52, 8:08, 8:40, 8:56, 9:28, 9:44, 10:16, 10:32, 11:04, 11:20, 11:52, 12:08, 12:40, 12:56, 13:28, 13:44, 14:16, 14:32, 15:04, 15:20, 15:52, 16:08, 16:44, 17:04, 17:34, 17:54, 18:28, 18:52, 19:46, 20:46, 21:46, 22:32

Public holidays:

6:26, 6:54, 7:24, 7:44, 8:14, 8:34, 9:04, 9:24, 9:54, 10:14, 10:44, 11:04, 11:34, 11:54, 12:24, 12:44, 13:14, 13:34, 14:04, 14:24, 15:04, 15:24, 16:00, 16:16, 16:48, 17:04, 17:36, 17:52, 18:24, 18:40, 19:12, 19:28, 20:04, 20:28, 21:04, 21:32, 22:18, 22:32, 23:00

Timetable for light trams on line 2:

Teaching period, working days:

4:04, 4:56, 5:56, 6:44, 7:34, 8:34, 9:30, 10:26, 11:22, 12:18, 13:16, 14:08, 15:02, 16:06, 16:54, 17:44, 18:36, 19:36, 20:36, 21:26, 22:24

School break on working days:

4:46, 5:36, 6:36, 7:32, 8:28, 9:24, 10:20, 11:16, 12:12, 13:08, 14:04, 15:00, 15:56, 16:52, 17:48, 18:46, 19:46, 20:46, 21:46, 22:54

On holidays:

4:46, 5:36, 6:34, 7:24, 8:20, 9:16, 10:12, 11:08, 12:04, 13:00, 13:56, 14:52, 15:48, 16:50, 17:40, 18:34, 19:38, 20:38, 21:38, 22:38, 23:38

Public holidays:

5:52, 6:50, 7:40, 8:30, 9:20, 10:10, 11:00, 11:50, 12:40, 13:30, 14:20, 15:10, 16:12, 17:08, 18:04, 19:00, 19:56, 20:58, 22:10

DKV