Free parking may end soon

Due to the improving epidemic situation, free parking may cease within a week or two, and for the parking will have to be paid again – Magyar Nemzet was informed.

The government introduced free public parking in April 2020, had to be paid again from July, and then became free again in November 2020 when the second wave emerged.

Municipalities of opposition-led big cities did not welcome the government’s decision with undivided enthusiasm; in Debrecen, Zoltán Varga heard his voice against the introduction of free parking. As he wrote, the abolition of paid parking means “another hundred million loss of revenue” for Debrecen.

