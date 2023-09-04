Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal in Liverpool on Sunday.

In the third minute of the league match against Aston Villa, the ball trickled down after a corner from the right side, which was immediately pounced upon by the captain of the Hungarian national team. He didn’t shoot with power, but sent the ball smartly to the opposite side of the movement of the defenders and the goalkeeper, which also found its way into the goal next to the goal post.

Matty Cash’s own goal gave Pool a 2-0 lead at halftime, and finally the home team won 3-0 with Mohamed Szalah’s goal.

24.hu

Photo: MATT MCNULTY/GETTY IMAGES