Soccer Manger Peter Stöger to Leave Ferencváros

Péter Stöger, the Austrian manager of Hungarian first-division club Ferencváros, is stepping down after just over six months with the team, the club announced on Monday.

His assistants, Gerhard Fellner and Alexander Bade, are also leaving the club, according to a statement on Ferencváros’s website. Stöger took over managing the team in early June this year after successful spells at Borussia Dortmund and FC Cologne, the statement noted. The 55-year-old coach led Ferencvaros to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, defeating Czech club Slavia Praha, among others, in the Champions League qualifiers. Ferencváros currently is second in the standings of Hungary’s first-division soccer championship with one match in hand.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay