Sunny, warm, early-summer weather expected this weekend

Mostly sunny, early-summer weather is expected over the weekend, with daytime highs around 25°C, although showers and thunderstorms may occur in some areas, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Friday, plenty of sunshine is expected alongside thin high clouds moving in from the south and southwest and generally small amounts of cumulus clouds. From the evening onward, cloud cover will begin to thicken in the south and southeast.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop mainly in the northeastern and eastern parts of the country, but precipitation is expected to end everywhere by evening. Winds will mostly remain light, though they may strengthen in some places, and thunderstorms could bring temporary gusty winds. Daytime highs will range between 21°C and 26°C.

On Saturday, clouds will gradually break up and decrease from the west, with plenty of sunshine expected alongside high and cumulus clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may occur during the day. Northeasterly to northerly winds may pick up in the Tiszántúl region. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 14°C at dawn and from 21°C to 27°C in the afternoon.

On Sunday, plenty of sunshine is expected with some cumulus clouds, and only isolated showers may develop. Southerly and southeasterly winds may strengthen in Transdanubia. Temperatures are likely to range from 7°C to 14°C in the morning and from 24°C to 28°C in the afternoon.

(MTI)