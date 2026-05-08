A Debrecen-based photographic artist’s “diamond dust” creation impressed the international jury

Debrecen fine-art photographer Ibolya Király had her artwork titled Pre-raffaelita of Transilvania, enriched with diamond dust, selected for the Golden Duck Gallery’s international group exhibition “Inspired by Classics” in Budapest. The exhibition opened on April 28, 2025, at the gallery on Ráday Street and will be open to visitors until May 29.

More than 200 artists from over 30 countries entered the competition; in the end, the jury selected 80 artists. Ibolya Király’s work stood out from the field and was among the few by artists from Debrecen to be included in the program of such a prestigious gallery, one that is also active on European and American art markets.

The diamond dust technique is one of the most demanding and rare methods in fine-art photography. It is almost unknown in Hungary, though it is becoming increasingly widespread abroad. This shimmering material has become a defining medium of contemporary art through its unique combination of splendor and profound artistic expression. The finely ground sparkling substance is layered onto the surface by hand, where it almost seems to breathe depending on the lighting: it reflects different light and conveys different emotional qualities from every angle.

For Ibolya Király, this use of material is both a special combination of luxury and technical complexity, but not merely an aesthetic device. It carries a deeper message: it condenses onto a single surface the quintessential tension between the ordinary and the extraordinary, the familiar and the unattainable. According to her, the use of diamond dust symbolizes that photographic art is capable of transcending its own limitations. To convey human presence and beauty, light and the image frame alone are not enough — material, texture, and timelessness are also necessary.

Pre-raffaelita of Transilvania evokes the spirit of the 19th-century Pre-Raphaelite movement within a contemporary Transylvanian context. The jury particularly highlighted the image’s refined composition, symbolic depth, and the way the materiality of gold leaf and diamond dust elevates the work from traditional photography into a multidimensional visual experience.

Under the direction of owner and director Catherine Varadi, the Golden Duck Gallery is active in several European countries as well as in New York. The gallery launches competitions several times a year with the goal of discovering talented but not yet widely known artists and introducing them to an international platform. The gallery reaches around a thousand visitors annually from Europe, Asia, and America, and its collections are acquired by private collectors as well as corporate and institutional collections. Ibolya Király’s work is also available for purchase online through the gallery’s website.

“The ‘Inspired by Classics’ exhibition is unique in the way it brings historical artistic language into dialogue with contemporary perspectives. Ibolya Király’s work stood out through its elegance, technical mastery, and the poetic force with which it transforms Pre-Raphaelite sensitivity into a contemporary visual form. The tactile surface and luminous quality create a sense of presence that resonates strongly throughout the exhibition.” — Golden Duck Gallery, Budapest

“I believe an artist’s task is to help elevate the human condition beyond its own limits. The diamond dust is not added for mere sparkle. It embodies the tension that photography alone is no longer capable of expressing: the moment where the ordinary and the extraordinary meet. This is the moment I seek in every one of my works.” — Ibolya Király, fine-art photographer, Debrecen

ABOUT THE ORGANIZER

The Golden Duck Gallery was founded by Catherine Varadi and builds bridges between contemporary artists and the international art collector market through European and North American partnerships, traveling exhibitions, and institutional collaborations. The gallery primarily focuses on supporting contemporary and conceptually strong visual art and photographic works.

View and purchase: goldenduckgallery.com