Meteorology: This April was the second driest since 1901

This year’s April was the second driest since 1901, HungaroMet Ltd. announced on its Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the analysis prepared for the fourth month of the year, the nationwide average temperature was 11.26°C, which is close to normal, only slightly below the 1991–2020 average of 11.45°C.

Across most of the country, the average monthly temperature ranged between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius, with lower values occurring only in frost-prone areas and higher mountainous regions.

At the same time, the month was extremely dry: based on the data received so far, the nationwide average precipitation was only 4.1 millimeters, which is 90 percent below the 1991–2020 average of 40.3 millimeters. This made it the second driest April and, considering all months, the 12th driest month since 1901.

They added that in about 35 percent of the country — mainly across a large connected area in the north — this year saw the driest April on record, and several meteorological stations recorded no rainfall at all during the month. Even in the less dry Alpokalja region, only around 20 millimeters of precipitation were measured.

According to the infographic, the driest April since 1901 occurred in 2007, when the nationwide average rainfall was just 2.6 millimeters.

(Source: MTI)