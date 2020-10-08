816 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Twenty-four Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 816 to 33,114, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 877, and 9,149 people have made a recovery. There are 23,088 active infections and 656 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 41 on ventilators. Altogether 20,319 people are in official home quarantine and 781,023 tests have been carried out. The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. Entry restrictions for travellers from abroad remain in force. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask is now mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (11,572), followed by Pest County (4,324) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (1,805), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (1,672), Hajdú-Bihar (1,498), Fejér (1,402) and Csongrád-Csanád (1,398). Tolna County has the fewest infections (313).

MTI