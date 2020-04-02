Chief Medical Officer: No surge in infections

The spread of novel coronavirus infections in Hungary is steady and there is no sign of a surge in the number of cases, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, said.
Müller said no one, including young people, was out of danger and cases have been reported from all counties, with densely populated areas hit more severely. Still, small localities cannot expect to be spared, she warned. Concerning allegations in the press that the BCG vaccine, given in Hungary to newborns to prevent TB, could be effective against coronavirus, Müller said that experiments were under way to ascertain the theory. If the results are positive, it will be good news for Hungarians, she said, adding that everybody born in the country since 1953 has had the shots.
MTI