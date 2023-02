In the image taken with a drone, soil preparation works are being carried out in the area of the future CATL battery factory in the South Industrial Park near Debrecen on February 23, 2023. Within the framework of the largest ever investment in Hungary, worth approximately HUF 3,000 billion, the Chinese Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) will directly create 9,000 new jobs in Debrecen.

Photos: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi