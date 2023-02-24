The Russian-Ukrainian war started a year ago

Vladimir Putin’s military invasion of Ukraine began exactly one year ago on February 24, 2022, around 4 a.m. Hungarian time.

Many people believed that the war in Ukraine would end quickly. This did not happen – and today it seems very much like the West, which is pumping up the war with weapons and voluntarily walking into energy traps because of the sanctions, is constantly adding fuel to the fire.

Hungary’s position is firm: for a year now, the government has maintained that humanitarian aid must be provided, peace must be sought, and the Hungarian people must not be made to pay the price of the war.

The war in Ukraine is becoming a never-ending story

The war in Ukraine is starting to turn into a never-ending story, from which it is very difficult to withdraw without losing face, or to reach an armistice based on meaningful negotiations

– stated József Horváth, security policy expert of the Center for Fundamental Rights

In a resolution, the UN General Assembly urges the end of fighting in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops

The UN General Assembly, with the support of three-quarters of the member states, adopted the resolution urging peace in Ukraine on Thursday after a two-day debate, Russia rejected it, and India and China abstained.

The representatives of 141 countries voted for the resolution at the end of the extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly.

