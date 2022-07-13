The number of new coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased

The number of people vaccinated is 6,412,386, of which 6,199,431 have received the second, 3,885,874 the third, and 307,965 have already received the fourth vaccine against the coronavirus – last week’s aggregated data were announced by koronavirus.gov.hu on Wednesday.

It was written on the government portal that 8,036 new infections were confirmed in the past week, increasing the number of identified infections to 1,940,824 since the beginning of the epidemic. 35 people died, most of them old, chronic patients, so the number of those who died rose to 46,696.

The number of those who have recovered is 1,878,221, and the number of those who are actively infected is 15,907. Currently, 628 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 16 of them are on ventilators.

There are 727 people in official home quarantine.

The government continues to ensure the possibility of vaccination. You can go to hospital vaccination points on Fridays between 2 and 7 p.m. with or without an appointment, they added. On the website, attention was also drawn to the fact that the vaccination can still be requested from the family doctor or family pediatrician.

They emphasized that the virus poses the greatest risk to the unvaccinated, which is why they are still being asked to get vaccinated. The booster vaccination is recommended for everyone who received the previous vaccination more than four months ago, they added.

