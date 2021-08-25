Government Preparing for In-Person Education

The government is preparing for in-person education in the academic year starting on September 1, with a vaccination campaign for children over 12 to be held on Thursday, Friday, as well as next Monday and Tuesday, the minister for family affairs said.

Children over 12 studying in public education facilities will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Katalin Novák told a press conference after a meeting of the operative body responsible for relaunching community life. Parents will have to declare whether they want their children vaccinated by Wednesday, she said. School doctors and nurses will also be involved in the campaign, she added.

So far, 5.7 million Hungarians have received the first and 5.5 million both coronavirus jabs, Novák noted. Some 187,000 have already registered for the booster shot, she added. The government is launching a campaign to provide accurate information on the vaccine, Novák said, and called on politicians of all parties to encourage Hungarians to accept the vaccine.

The government is “not considering further restrictions” as yet, Novák said. Schools will receive the government’s guidelines on pandemic protection, but will have the freedom to employ stricter methods and to quarantine individual classes if necessary, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay