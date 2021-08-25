Foreign Minister Comments on Russia Gas Supplies

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Foreign Minister Comments on Russia Gas Supplies

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told a press conference that a recent agreement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline “has made clear that Russia will continue to be crucial for Europe’s gas supplies in future”.

 

Conclusion of the agreement between Western countries and Russia shows a mutually beneficial energy cooperation between the parties, and “it would not be fair to threaten (sanctions) against central or south-eastern European countries for modernising their national networks and building an alternative supply route”, he said. The Hungarian government considers the matter from a strategic point of view, he added. “There is no national sovereignty without energy security, therefore we must put our own interests first,” he said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Vitesco Technologies to Build HuF 47 BN Plant in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Szijjártó: Good Cooperation With Russia in Hungary’s Interest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Central Bank Raises Base Rate to 1.50%

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *