Foreign Minister Comments on Russia Gas Supplies

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told a press conference that a recent agreement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline “has made clear that Russia will continue to be crucial for Europe’s gas supplies in future”.

Conclusion of the agreement between Western countries and Russia shows a mutually beneficial energy cooperation between the parties, and “it would not be fair to threaten (sanctions) against central or south-eastern European countries for modernising their national networks and building an alternative supply route”, he said. The Hungarian government considers the matter from a strategic point of view, he added. “There is no national sovereignty without energy security, therefore we must put our own interests first,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu