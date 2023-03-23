Government information: the price caps will remain until inflation drops noticeably

The price caps will remain in place until inflation drops noticeably, Minister Gergely Gulyás answered in response to a question from the government information, writes Blikk.

The government maintains all the measures that serve to combat inflation, he said. This is primarily the case for utility reduction, interest rate reduction measures, and price caps. By the middle of the year, the decline in inflation is expected to accelerate. Utility cuts and price caps will be maintained until inflation drops appreciably. A slow but favorable trend has begun, the decline in inflation may accelerate by the middle of the year, and single-digit inflation may be reached by the end of the year. This is what the government is counting on.

He said that although there is a general debate about the price cap, according to the minister, there can be no question that the price cap is a great relief for those who buy basic food. The decision on the price caps will be announced two weeks before April 30.

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Balogh