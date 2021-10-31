The President of the Hungarian Medical Chamber Would Make the Mask Mandatory in All Non-Open-Air Spaces

Gyula Kincses considers the government’s lately introduced measures to be overdue.

Gyula Kincses, President of the Hungarian Medical Chamber (MOK), told mfor.hu that it would have been better to decide earlier on the new epidemiological rules effective from 1st November. Kincses stressed that no defense alone is effective, but together, they can already be effective.

Increasing vaccination is really important, which is why the MOK supports the involvement of employers. At the same time, they would consider it important to have a security card at mass events, in theaters and cinemas and to make compulsory use of masks not only on public transport, but in all non-open-air spaces.

“Unfortunately, the numbers are very rough. Now we can see that the vaccinees also get sick and become infected even invisibly because they have no symptoms, but the non-vaccinated can then die from the infection” – he said.

