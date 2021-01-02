Winter Weather May Arrive Next Week

From the middle of next week, cold winter weather may arrive in Hungary – reports idokep.hu.

The cold air accumulated in Siberia can easily move to Central Europe – they say.

According to the forecast, most of Europe, including Hungary, may be flooded by cold air from the east and northeast. Cooling can start in the middle of the week, there is also a chance for a colder and snowy weather in the second half of the week. It is not yet known exactly how much snow we can expect, but from Thursday to Friday, there is a good chance of experiencing a snowfall.

idokep.hu

pixabay